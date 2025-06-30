If you’re planning a robbery, here’s one viral video that might make you think twice.

Here is the viral video:

Robber gets welcomed to the Beatdown Buffet. pic.twitter.com/LDbVCPR8JQ — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) June 30, 2025

CCTV footage from a local store has gone viral for all the right reasons. The video shows a group of helmet-wearing robbers storming into the store. One of them even has a gun. They begin stuffing valuables into their bags, thinking it’ll be a quick in-and-out job.

But then, one robber makes a big mistake.

He randomly starts beating a man standing nearby. Maybe he thought the guy would stay down. But no—this was the moment the tables turned.

The man, clearly irked, throws back a punch. Then another. Before you know it, he’s landing hits like a pro and even smashes another robber who gets in his way.

And it doesn’t end there. Inspired by his courage, other people in the store jump in. Suddenly, the robbers are the ones getting robbed—of their confidence.

Realizing things are getting out of hand, the gang flees the store, badly shaken and thoroughly beaten.

The viral video is now spreading fast, with many applauding the quick response and bravery shown by the everyday shoppers. It’s not just a video—it’s a moment of pure justice served with fists.

PNN