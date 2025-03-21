New Delhi: No one can now dare carry out blasts and escape, unlike in the past, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Friday and asserted that the country was safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Noting that blasts occurred frequently in the past, Shah also attacked previous governments for not taking action against terrorists, citing the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

“There was a time when bomb blasts were routine. I want to tell the people of the country that, for the last 10 years, the series of bomb blasts have stopped. No one can now dare carry out bomb blasts. The country is safe under Narendra Modi. We are committed to uprooting terrorism,” he said in the Rajya Sabha.

Shah was replying to a discussion in the Upper House on the workings of the Union home ministry.

He also assured the Upper House that India would be free from Naxal terrorism (Leftwing extremism) by March 31, 2026.

Referring to the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, he said terrorists earlier easily entered the country, attacked hotels and railway stations and escaped.

“But no action was taken,” the home minister said.

There is peace in Kashmir, the majority of terrorists in the northeast have surrendered, and the country is moving forward under the leadership of Modi, he added.

“With strong political willpower and strong management of Modi ji, the country is safe now. The opposition should not be worried. We will keep you (opposition) as well as the country safe,” Shah said.

The home minister did not speak on the violence in Manipur, saying he would deliberate on the issue in detail when the imposition of President’s Rule in the northeastern state would come up for discussion.

