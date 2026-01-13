Mumbai: Veteran hindi film industry megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating Lohri. Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a screenshot of a generic Lohri picture.

He wrote in the caption, “Lohri diyaan lakh lakh vadhaiyaan”.

Earlier in the day, veteran actress Hema Malini also took to her Instagram, and shared her best wishes. She wrote, “Happy celebration of all festivals this month. Each one of us is INDIAN first and we shall celebrate the festivals together. May God bless our beloved India”.

Meanwhile, Big B is quite active on social media, and often shares posts or Stories about current affairs.

Earlier, the actor had spoken about the quiet phase that arrives as the season of his quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ nears its end, saying that the absence of work often brings with it an unsettling sense of inertia.

