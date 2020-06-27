Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 184 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 184 persons, 48 are from Ganjam, 45 from Khurdha, 31 from Balasore, 12 from Gajapati, 10 from Bhadrak, six from Jagatsinghpur, six from Jharsuguda, five each from Kendrapara and Puri, four from Sundargarh, three each from Bolangir and Keonjhar, two from Cuttack, one each from Angul, Jajpur, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 4,606.

3 each from Bolangir & Keonjhar

2 from Cuttack

1 each from Angul, Jajpur, Kandhamal & Mayurbhanj The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 4606.

(2/2) — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 27, 2020

It may be mentioned here that the state reported one more COVID-19 fatality on Saturday, taking the death toll to 18 as 170 more people, including an NDRF jawan, tested positive for the virus, pushing the tally to 6,350. The state health department has so far tested 2,49,908.

Of the 170 fresh cases, 143 were reported from quarantine centres, where people returning from other states are lodged for preliminary observation, while 27 others were local people.