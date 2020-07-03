Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 203 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 203 persons, 38 are from Ganjam, 37 from Khurdha, 19 from Gajapati, 18 from Cuttack, 18 from Jagatsinghpur, 12 from Sambalpur, 12 from Sundargarh, 10 from Dhenkanal, eight from Jajpur, seven from Bargarh, six from Mayurbhanj, five from Rayagada, three each from Balasore and Kandhamal, two from Puri, one each from Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Malkangiri, Keonjhar and Nabarangpur.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 5,705.

According to state government data, Odisha Friday reported its highest single-day spike of 561 COVID-19 cases taking the state’s tally to 8,106 while the death climbed to 29 with two more fatalities. Two men — aged 66 and 40 — died of the disease at a COVID hospital in Ganjam.

While eight other coronavirus patients had died earlier, their deaths were attributed to co-morbidities. The state health department Thursday tested 6,871 samples.