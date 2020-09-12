Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 3,217 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,217 persons, 647 are from Khordha, 281 from Mayurbhanj, 275 from Cuttack, 218 from Bargarh, 206 from Rayagada, 126 from Ganjam, 116 from Keonjhar, 112 from Jajpur, 112 from Koraput, 103 from Puri, 96 from Jharsuguda, 79 from Nabarangpur, 79 from Nuapada, 79 from Sundargarh, 75 from Sambalpur, 69 from Angul, 69 from Dhenkanal, 59 from Kendrapara, 54 from Bhadrak, 54 from Jagatsinghpur, 53 from Sonepur, 49 from Balasore, 49 from Bolangir, 49 from Nayagarh, 36 from Kandhamal, 28 from Malkangiri, 21 from Gajapati, 12 from Kalahandi, seven from Boudh and four from Deogarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,15,279.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,46,894 with the detection of 3,777 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 616. As many as 2,191 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,586 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 50,979 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 23.74 lakh.