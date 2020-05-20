New Delhi/Kathmandu: Bilateral relations between India and Nepal suffered another jolt Wednesday. This happened after a shocking statement made by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The offensive comes just a few hours after Nepal announced a ‘new map’ proclaiming parts of Indian territory as its own. In the latest offensive against India, the Nepal prime minister has said ‘virus from India looks more lethal’ than Chinese and Italian. KP Sharma Oli made the comment during a speech in the Nepal parliament. He blamed India for the spread of coronavirus in Nepal.

Shocking statement

“Those who are coming from India through illegal channels are spreading the virus in Nepal. Some local representatives and party leaders are responsible for bringing in people from India without proper testing. This has to stop,” Oli said during his speech Tuesday in the parliament.

“It has become very difficult to contain COVID-19 due to the flow of people from outside. Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese and Italian now. More are getting infected,” said the Nepal PM. His latest comments have outraged officials in New Delhi who believe that Nepal and India are good partners.

Rift escalating over new road

There can be no doubt of the fact that in recent times, Nepal is showing a distinct tilt towards China. If that happens, it will indeed be a difficult situation for India.

The rift between India and Nepal has escalated recently over a new road. The road was inaugurated May 8 by Defence Minister Rajanth Singh. The new road connects the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand with the Kailash Mansarovar route in China. After the road was inaugurated, Nepal lodged a protested against it. It also said it is considering putting up a security post in the area.

New political map

It should also be stated here that the Nepal cabinet endorsed a new political map Monday. The map incorporates Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani, which are part of Indian territory.

India and Nepal share a 1,800 km (1,118-mile) open border. The Lipulekh Pass is claimed by Nepal based on the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli. Kathmandu also claims the highly strategic areas of Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, although Indian troops have been deployed there since New Delhi fought a war with China in 1962.

