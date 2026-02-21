Bhubaneswar: A student was found dead at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) under the jurisdiction of Infocity police station in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Sabar, a native of Nuapada district. He was a Plus II Arts student at KISS. On being informed, police seized the body and sent it to Capital Hospital for a postmortem. While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, police suspect he may have died by suicide due to personal reasons.

DCP Jagmohan Meena is personally supervising the investigation. Police are probing the circumstances leading to the student’s death and questioning other hostel inmates.

According to sources, Chandan had been under mental stress for the past few days. He was reportedly withdrawn and not interacting with others. On Friday afternoon, when no one else was in the hostel room, he was found hanging inside the hostel. In the evening, when his roommate returned and asked him to open the door, there was no response. The authorities were informed and subsequently alerted the police, who reached the spot and recovered the body.

Infocity police station IIC Mahendra Kumar Sahu said a case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.

It may be noted that February 16, 2025, a Nepali BTech student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). Another Nepali BTech student reportedly died by suicide May 1, 2025. Similarly, December 1, 2025, a BTech student from Chhattisgarh allegedly died by suicide. Later in December, a Class IX girl student was allegedly strangled to death by fellow students.