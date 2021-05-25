Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher posted the opening credit of his debut film Saaransh on his Instagram page Monday. In the process Anupam Kher shared that he will complete 37 years in the film industry Tuesday. The 1984 film directed by Mahesh Bhatt brought acclaim to Kher for his performance. He even won a number of ‘Best Actor’ awards.

Kher posted the video on Instagram and captioned it as: “Even today when I see my name in the opening titles of my first film #Saaransh as introducing #AnupamKher I get choked with emotions. Can’t believe that tomorrow, 25th I will complete 37 years in cinema. Wah! God has really been kind!! #1DayToGo for my 37th birthday in movies! More tomorrow.”

See video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPQGV8Hlhd1/

The actor was recently seen in short film Happy Birthday. He often posts entertaining content on his Instagram for his followers.

It should be stated here that since he made his debut in the Hindi film industry, Kher has played a gamut of roles. He has played negative roles to perfection and at the same time has left an indelible mark in the comedy genre. Kher has worked with all top actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor and many more.

To his credit, Anup Kher has never repeated characters. He has always tried to portray something new in each and every role he played. His role as a top cop in the thriller A Wednesday will forever be etched in memory. His ability to innovate and his sense of timing has helped him hold his own against some of the most versatile actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri to name a few.