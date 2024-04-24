Bhubaneswar: Urban Education Programme ‘Anwesha’ has become a game changer for tribal students-adding a quality of life and opportunities- by ensuring quality education in English medium to nurture their inherent talent. Helping the tribal kids to join the path of competitiveness and excellence, ‘Anwesha’ is currently operational in 17 districts across the state and has enrolled 22,340 students in 163 schools and 98 hostels so far. This flagship venture, since its inception in 2015-16, has been helping poor parents to realise their dreams of providing quality education to their kids in public schools.

Anwesha is also providing hostel facilities to accommodate students from remote pockets thus creating an ecosystem to nurture young talents. Initially launched for five years, it was further extended by five years (till 2025) with an estimated cost of Rs 569.90 crore. Selected through a lottery system, the ST and SC students are taken in equal proportion with a ratio of 70:30 boys and girls from BPL households. ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department has introduced subject teachers in Mathematics, English, and Science, in addition to the existing set of tutors. The basic concept of tutors is to work as ‘after-school mentors’ as the concept is to nurture young minds with confidence in English medium education. So to supplement the effectiveness of the tutors, the subject teachers are hired for the students. Each functional Urban Education Complex can have three teachers in the above-mentioned subjects to meet the educational needs of the children. Narendra Minz, father of Sourav Minz said, “My son is now in Class IX and he is doing well both in academics and extra-curricular activities. He is staying at Urban Education Complex in Sundargarh. This unique programme has given us everything which we never imagined in our life.” Students staying in ‘Anwesha’ hostels are given a healthy diet to make them mentally and physically strong. They are given a variety of options every week for breakfast, school tiffin, lunch, snacks and dinner. Ramesh Beheramajhi, father of Lizarani said, “My daughter is staying in an ‘Anwesha’ hostel in Phulbani and everything is taken care of by the authorities. We don’t have to worry as my daughter has found the environment of a “second home” there.

‘Anwesha’ also provides indoor and outdoor game equipment to engage the kids during leisure hours and help in building the team spirit. Indoor games like Chess, Ludo, Snakes & Ladders, Table Tennis, Badminton, Scrabble, Puzzles and Carrom are favourites among the kids. Similarly, they play several outdoor games like kho-kho, football and cricket among others. “These initiatives create a base for healthy ST and SC students with smart bodies and minds so that they do well in the CBSE/ICSE Board examinations and our department tries to fulfil its mandate to provide free educational opportunities to the kids to shine like bright stars through their upbringing in the ecosystem run by the scheme,” ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Commissionercum-Secretary, Roopa Roshan Sahoo said.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP