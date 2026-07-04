Nandapur: Andhra Pradesh Police have returned Rs 2.5 lakh to the families of two youths from Koraput district amid allegations that the money was collected in exchange for their release after they were unlawfully detained and tortured.

The refund follows intervention by the Koraput district administration and the Odisha government after the incident came to light through media reports. Andhra Pradesh Police subsequently initiated a departmental inquiry into the allegations.

Human rights activist Anup Kumar Patra also approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking action over the alleged custodial torture and extortion. As part of the inquiry, G. Madugula Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao visited Machkund police station, met the victims and their family members, and assured them that the money would be returned.

A police intermediary Friday handed over Rs 2.5 lakh to the families in Surumi village. The victims, Rammurti Niriki and Suresh Khila of Bilaput panchayat under Nandapur block, had alleged that personnel from Muchimput police station in Andhra Pradesh detained them in an abandoned house, assaulted them and threatened to implicate them in a false cannabis trafficking case unless their families paid for their release.