Rourkela: In a shameful act, a minor boy impregnated his cousin minor sister at a village under Koida police limits in Sundargarh district and has been sent to juvenile home.

The incident came to the fore Monday and has since been a talk of the town as cases of abduction and rape of minor girls being reported from various places are on the rise across the state.

According to cops, the boy had raped his minor sister on several occasions.

Her family members only recently marked the changes in her and on counseling, she narrated everything before them.

The girl stated that her cousin brother, son of her father’s elder brother, had raped her multiple times in nights when all the family members were asleep. She had not told her ordeal to others before as the juvenile had threatened her of dire consequences.

After learning everything, the family members immediately took her to a local hospital where the doctors confirmed that she is two months pregnant after which they lodged a report accusing the juvenile of committing the crime at Koida police station Monday.

PNN