New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is on three-day visit to Singapore to enhance military cooperation.

He has proceeded on Singapore visit from April 4 to April 6. During the visit, he will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the country.

April 4, General Naravane will lay a wreath at the Kranji War Memorial.

The Army Chief is scheduled to call on the Minister of Defence, Chief of Singapore Army and other senior dignitaries where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Singapore defence relations.

He will also visit the Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulation and Wargame Centre, Regional HADR Coordination Centre, Info Fusion Centre and the Changi Naval Base.

Last year in December, Gen Naravane went on a week-long visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, the first ever trip by an army chief to both West Asian states to significantly boost security ties.

IANS