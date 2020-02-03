Mumbai: Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar Monday apologised for his statement, aimed at the Uddhav Thackeray government, that the state was nobody’s “father’s property” for someone to oppose implementation of laws passed by Parliament.

CM Thackeray, in a video clip released by the Shiv Sena Sunday, had said he supported the Citizenship Amendment Act but not the National Register of Citizens exercise. Shelar was speaking Sunday in Vasai in neighbouring Thane district.

With Maharashtra ministers Uday Samant, from the Sena, and Jitendra Awhad, from NCP, lashing out at the inappropriate statement, Shelar apologised claiming his remark was not against anyone in particular.

“If someone is hurt, I regret it. But is it not unconstitutional to reject the implementation of an Act which has been cleared constitutionally,” Shelar questioned in his apology statement.

PTI