Mohali: Cameron Green’s (61, 30b, 8×4, 4×6) opening salvo and a 62-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Matthew Wade (45 n o, 21b, 6×4, 2×6) and Tim David (18, 14b, 1×4, 1×6) helped World Champions Australia beat India by four wickets in the first game of the three-match T20I series at the IS Bindra Stadium here Tuesday. After being put in, India scored 208 for the loss of six wickets riding on a magnificent knock by Hardik Pandya (71 n o, 30b, 7×4, 5×6), but in the end it did not prove enough. Australia comfortably overhauled the score with four balls to spare reaching 211 for 6 in 19.2 overs.

Except for Axar Patel (3/17) and Umesh Yadav (2/27) none of the Indian bowlers could restrict the Australia batters. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/52 off 4), Harshal Patel (0/49 off 4), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/42 of 3.2) and Pandya (0/22 off 2) were taken to the cleaners by the Australian batters.

The result will certainly leave Rohit Sharma a worried man though at the end of the game he tried to present a brave face. India’s T20 display in the last few games have really showed, why the Men in Blue cannot be considered favourites for the World Cup which begins next month in Australia.

The Indian bowlers were bad in the power play and bowled too many loose deliveries to create any pressure on the Australian batters. The end result was that Rohit was left an exasperated man. If this form of bowling continues, India will certainly have to look for some other options.

Opening for the first time in international cricket, Green was in a menacing mood as he hammered comeback man Umesh Yadav for four successive boundaries in his first T20 since February 2019. The seasoned Indian pacer felt the heat straightaway, and resorted to bowling slower balls in his very first over, which did not work.

Patel, removed opposition skipper Aaron Finch (22) to get a much-needed breakthrough. However, more carnage was in store as Green, who is not even part of Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, toyed with the bowling while Steve Smith (35) enjoyed from the other end. In the eighth over, he slog swept Chahal for a couple of sixes and a four for a 19-run over. India dropping Green and Smith also did not help their cause.

At 109 for one in 10 overs, Australia were running away with the contest before India fought back with three quick wickets, two of those coming via Rohit’s brilliant DRS calls, which sent Smith and Glenn Maxwell back in the hut.

With five wickets in hand, Australia needed 55 off the last 24 balls. And they achieved that with ease courtesy Wade and David.

Earlier, KL Rahul (55, 35b, 4×4, 3×6) made a statement with a high-quality knock before the Pandya blitzkrieg took India past the 200-run mark. Suryakumar Yadav (46, 25b, 2×4, 4×6) also played some breathtaking strokes during his knock.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was picked for the series after recovering from a back injury, was surprisingly not selected for the series opener. Dinesh Karthik was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant.

After Rohit and Virat Kohli fell cheaply, Rahul and Suryakumar shared a 68-run stand off 42 balls. It was raining sixes when they were in the middle.

Hardik then took over and pushed India past 200. He was quick to punish anything short from the pacers and his pick-up shot off Pat Cummins in the 18th over was the highlight of his entertaining knock. He smashed three consecutive sixes off Green in the 20th over including a flat one in the mid wicket region. The last five overs yielded 67 runs for India.

Brief scores

India 208 for 6 (Hardik Pandya 71 n o, KL Rahul 55, Suryakumar Yadav 46, Nathan Ellis 3/30) lost to Australia 211 for 6 in 19.2 overs (Cameron Green 61, Matthew Wade 45 n o, Axar Patel 3/17) by four wickets.