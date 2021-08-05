Jajpur: Rural housing schemes were allegedly marred by irregularities in Jajpur. As a result, the schemes are far from achieving their objectives.

Even there are families who have been allotted more than one housing unit in the district. However, no action has been taken against the officials responsible for promoting such illegalities despite a Lokyukta directive, a report said.

Here is a case in point in Taranjia panchayat under Dharmashala block. A family has been allotted four housing units. This was revealed through an RTI query. Sabeswar Behura in 2019 had drawn the attention of the Lokayukta towards this irregularity.

Taking a serious note of the case, the Lokayukta had directed the Collector to take action against the beneficiary, the panchayat executive officer(PEO) and the gram panchayat technical assistant (GPTA).

However, no action was taken against the PEO and the GPTA. Instead, the two officials were assigned charge of other panchayats, it was alleged.

Locals alleged that due to corruption, housing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mo Kudia Yojana and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana have failed to achieve their objectives with no action against corrupt officials.

The RTI activist had sought information from the administration about action taken against the officials and the beneficiary.

It was revealed that Rs 1 lakh has been recovred from the beneficiary in two installments while a draft charge case has been filed against then PEO Anam Charan Rout.

Deputy Collector Pragyan Hota had first held a hearing of the draft charge case June 30, 2021. A ‘draft charge’ case was also initiated against GPTA Ratnakar Sahu one year after the directive of the Lokayukta.

However, it was learnt that no stern action was taken against the two officials, except framing draft charges.

Surprisingly, GPTA Sahu has been assigned additional charge of Kantigadia and Haridaspur panchayats, the RTI activist alleged. Similarly, the PEO has been assigned additional charge of Mahisara and Mirjapur panchayats.

