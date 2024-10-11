Kendrapara: A baby Gharial hatchling, entangled in a fishing net, was rescued from the Luna River in coastal Kendrapara and handed over to the forest personnel.

Forest officials stated that the hatchling was caught in the fishing net of Dolagobinda Mallik, who was fishing near the Basupur Bridge. Mallik rescued the baby Gharial and informed the local forest personnel.

Upon receiving the information, the forest team rushed to the spot and rescued the hatchling which the officials said will be sent to Nandankanan Zoo for further care.

Local villagers reported that a 12-foot-long Gharial had been spotted in the Luna River. Two days ago, a dead Gharial hatchling was also found in another fishing net from the same river.

Forest personnel suspect that the Gharial might have strayed from its natural habitat in Satkosia, located in the Mahanadi River system.

The regular sightings of Gharial hatchlings in the Mahanadi’s tributaries suggest that the temperature and environment in these waters are suitable for the species’ survival.

