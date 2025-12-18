Baliguda: A tragic incident occurred Thursday in Gochhapada village under Baliguda police station in Kandhamal district, where a woman died after being struck by a falling papaya.

The deceased was identified as Chandrakala Digal, a resident of the village.

According to reports, Chandrakala was plucking papayas in her backyard when a fruit suddenly fell, hitting her on the head and chest. She collapsed at the spot and lost consciousness.

Family members rushed her to the Baliguda sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

On being informed, Baliguda police station officer Sambit Swain reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.