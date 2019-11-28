Cuttack: Slowly more and more youths in the Silver City here are coming forward to do social work in one way or other.

These youths have formed a few clubs to provide service to the weaker sections in the society, sources said.

Around 4 years ago, a few youngsters of Badambadi area were hanging around Sumitra Plaza in the locality. They had developed a desire to do some social work by forming a club.

The youths discussed the idea with their friends. Subsequently, they formed a club, named as Jiban Paribartan, to serve the needy.

Rakesh Jena, a local youth, was selected as the chief of Jiban Paribartan club. Quite a few youths from Badambadi and other localities of the city joined the club.

Debashish Rout, Ashis Mahapatra, Dibakar Nayak, Subhash Nayak, Dillip Sethi, Soubhagya Chhatoi, Bapina Hati and Manoj Rout and some other members of the club have been doing various social works in the locality since its inception. Most of these youngsters are employed in private sector jobs to earn livelihood, sources said.

Members of the club have been providing services to destitute people in Badambadi and its nearby areas. They have rescued at least 14 destitute persons in last one year and sent them to some shelter houses in the city, sources added.

“We usually provide new clothes to destitute people. We had rescued a minor girl from Badambadi a couple of months ago and handed her over to police,” said a member of Jiban Paribartan club.

Club chief Rakesh Jena said they have a plan to expand their membership base and do more social work in the city and on its outskirts. “We always believe that youths can bring a change into the society. We will include more youngsters into our club and provide service to the needy and weaker sections,” Jena added.