Balasore: Against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, another COVID-19 hospital in Balasore district is being planned.

Chief secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, who along with additional chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Mohanty and Dr CBK Mohanty was on a visit to Balasore, reviewed the COVID-19 management in the district here.

After the meeting, Tripathy informed that the new dedicated COVID hospital will have 100 beds with ICU and OT facilities. There is already a 100-bed hospital in Balasore.

Tripathy also informed that ten more nurses will be deputed to Jyoti Hospital to address the staffing crunch.

Informing about a campaign on the pandemic, the chief secretary said a public awareness campaign will be launched. More than 200 paramedic employees will participate in the campaign. The trio also visited the district headquarters hospital.

The district reported 209 fresh COVID-19 cases Friday. With this, the district’s tally has gone up to 4,913. Of them, 3,763 patients have recovered from the disease and 1,131 are undergoing treatment. While 14 patients have so far succumbed to the pandemic disease in the district, five have died due to reasons other than COVID-19.

PNN