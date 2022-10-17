Chitrakonda: The block development officer (BDO) here got a taste of the bad road conditions and other problems faced by the people living in remote and inaccessible parts of Malkangiri district as he trekked for over 17 km to reach five tribal-dominated areas under Papluru panchayat of this block, Saturday. BDO Raghunath Mundari walked to five remote villages and interacted with the people about their problems. He took stock of basic problems at Burudamma, Nagluru, Karselbandh and Kataguda under Papluru panchayat and noted down demands of the villagers about roads, drinking water facilities, power supply, Anganwadi centres and availability of basic welfare schemes.

Reports said, except two or three out of 18 panchayats under Chitrakonda block, the rest of the human habitats in other panchayats are inaccessible. These villages are cut off from the outside world by hills, forests and streams with many places under the grip of Maoists. The administrative officials choose to stay away from these areas due to their inaccessibility and also due to fears of Maoists. However, the difficulties did not deter the BDO from trekking to these villages to know the misery of the villagers.