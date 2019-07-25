Balasore: Students of Fakirmohan University (new campus) in Balasore, who have cleared integrated BEd and MEd alleged that they found themselves ineligible for teaching jobs in Adarsh Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Over 150 students said they were found ineligible to appear for OTET, CTET and OSSTET.

They staged protests and submitted a memorandum to the registrar of the university in this regard Wednesday.

In the memorandum, they voiced concern over their uncertain future in view of their ineligibility for teachership.

They also pointed fingers at the university authorities for their silence on the issue.

The students warned that they would stall admission of students to these courses in coming days if the university authorities fail to sort out the issue immediately.

PNN