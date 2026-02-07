Kolkata: A few days ago, Aamir Khan left Mumbai and arrived at Arijit Singh’s ancestral home in Jiaganj in Murshidabad district. His visit to the singer’s home, shortly after Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing, sparked considerable discussion.

Amid this, Arijit and Aamir have been accused of engaging in “illegal activities”. The actor and the singer allegedly entered a government college late at night, spent a long time there, played badminton and even filmed some footage. Photographs of these moments have gone viral on social media.

The incident took place recently at Rani Dhanya Kumari College.

The college principal, Ajoy Adhikari, spoke out about the incident on social media and posted two videos on his Facebook page, the authenticity of which IANS did not verify. In the videos, the principal alleged that Arijit Singh and Aamir Khan, along with about ten motorcycles, entered the government college after 1 a.m. without permission from the college authorities, played badminton and also filmed some footage.

It was alleged that Arijit and Aamir, along with their group, spent about an hour and 20 minutes at the college before leaving around 2.25 a.m.

As soon as Ajoy Adhikari posted the accusations along with the videos on his social media page on Friday night, they went viral. However, for some unknown reason, he removed the videos and all the allegations within a few hours. He also wrote in English, “I was forced to delete the post.”

According to sources, the two videos, 35 seconds and 26 seconds long, that Ajoy Adhikari posted on his social media page were captured by the college’s CCTV cameras.

Paying his respects to Arijit and Aamir Khan, Ajoy Adhikari wrote, “My question is, they certainly did not come here for social or personal work at this late hour without consulting the college, let alone getting permission. They came with commercial intentions and used the college without permission by influencing the local night guard. Just because they are famous people, does that mean they can do anything? Is a government educational institution such a trivial matter?”

It was alleged that after he raised the complaint, he started receiving pressure and requests from various quarters. Finally, he deleted the post the same night.

According to local sources, on the day of the incident, Arijit and Aamir were seen entering the college with some local leaders. It was alleged that they pressured the college’s temporary night guard over the phone to open the college gate.

When contacted by phone on Saturday morning regarding the matter, Ajoy Adhikari said, “I do not want to pursue this matter any further. We have not made any decision regarding filing a complaint with the police. There was both pressure and requests to delete my initial post.”

Meanwhile, there has been no official reaction from either Aamir or Arijit regarding the allegations.

Incidentally, Aamir’s whirlwind visit to Arijit’s house sparked various speculations. Some said that Aamir had come to break Arijit’s ‘exile’ from the playback world, where he had largely remained out of the spotlight. Others claimed that Aamir urgently needed Arijit’s voice for an upcoming film, and that was why the Bollywood superstar went directly to Jiaganj to meet the singer. However, it was later revealed that the two were working together on a project.