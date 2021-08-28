New Delhi: A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered 11 separate cases in connection with the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the probe agency filed another 10 cases Saturday, taking the tally of total cases to 21.

The agency has also detained two accused in connection with one of the cases filed Friday, sources said.

To probe the cases, the Centre has provided CRPF security cover to the CBI teams amid apprehension of locals and the state administration disrupting the investigation.

The agency said that so far it has registered eleven separate cases after being handed over the probe by the Calcutta High Court.

The Calcutta High Court had recently handed over the investigation of serious crimes such as rape and murder during the post-poll violence in West Bengal to the CBI. Similarly, the division bench of the high court also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the lesser crimes that occured after the declaration of Assembly election results in Bengal May 2.

