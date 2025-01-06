Bengaluru: A tragic incident of a software professional and his wife ending their life after killing their two toddlers, was reported from Bengaluru Monday.

The shocking incident had taken place in the limits of Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru.

The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Anoop, a software professional from Uttar Pradesh, his wife 35-year-old Raakhi, their children five-year-old Anupriya and two-year-old Priyansh.

The domestic help told the police that since the couple’s eldest kid Anupriya was a child with special needs, the young parents were distraught.

According to police, Anoop worked as a software consultant with a private company.

The house help told the police that till Saturday night things had seemed normal and the couple seemed happy.

The murder-cum-suicide came to light when the house help came Monday morning and did not get any response from the family.

Police suspect that depressed by Anupriya’s condition the couple had taken the decision to end their lives and kill their children before that.

They had first killed their children by poisoning their food and later hanged themselves at their residence.

The family had three maids and Anoop had asked them to come early Monday as they were planning to visit Pondicherry city.

The couple had got the packing done by the staff Sunday itself, police said.

Two of the staff were hired for cooking and one was kept to take care of the children.

The helpers were each getting a salary of Rs 15,000 per month as the family was financially sound.

However, the Sadashivanagar police are exploring all angles and investigating whether the family was debt-ridden or going through a rough financial patch.

August 3, 2023, a shocking incident of a 31-year-old software professional ending his life after killing his wife and two daughters was reported in Kadugodi police station limits of Bengaluru.

The deceased techie was identified as Veerarjuna Vijay from Andhra Pradesh. He had killed his wife Hemavathi (29) and his two infant daughters aged 18 months and 8 months respectively.

According to police, the incident had come to light when neighbours complained to the police that a foul smell was emanating from the apartment where the family lived.

In another incident, a 24-year-old techie working with a reputed IT company had committed suicide by inhaling helium gas in a hotel in Bengaluru August 20, 2024.

IANS