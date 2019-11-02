While late marriage has advantages like, lower divorce rate, higher income, less arguments, there also may be benefits to tying the knot before age 30. Research shows that marriages beginning when a woman is 18 are twice as likely to end in divorce as those beginning when she is 22.
So, below are five reasons to get married in your 20s.
- There’s nothing to be gained from waiting: If you feel you’re ready for that next step, then you are ready. Research says there’s no advantage to delaying marriage just for the sake of delaying it. Furthermore, delaying marriage beyond the mid-twenties will lead to the loss during a portion of young adulthood of any emotional and health beneﬁts that a good marriage would bring.
- It could make you happier: Highest percentage of people ages 20 to 28 who consider themselves “highly satisfied” with their lives are married, as opposed to single or cohabiting. What’s more, the largest number of women who described their marriage as “very happy” tied the knot when they were 24 to 26.
- More money: Survey data revealed that those who married in their 20s had the highest levels of personal income. Economists have found, in general, that married men earn more than single men — even when you control for other factors like age and education.
- More s*x: Couples who marry in their 20s tend to have more frequent s*x than those who marry later. The sooner you marry, the more time you’ll be spending between the sheets.
- Less alcohol: Married and engaged young adults reported lower frequency of drunkenness than those who are not in a serious romantic relationship. Marriage and engagement likely carry with them a heightened sense of responsibility and obligation, which leads to less drunkenness.