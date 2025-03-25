Bhubaneswar: Four people were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Bhubaneswar Tuesday in a murder case.

Additional District and Session Judge II Bandana Kar convicted Halu Behera (55), Mrunal Behera (55), Gopinath Behera (32) and Nalu Behera (54) for the murder of Anup Behera in the Jatni police station area over past enmity.

In the early hours of March 3, 2017, the four convicts assaulted Anup using sharp weapons.

When Anup’s mother and brother reached the spot, the convicts also assaulted them, according to the prosecution.

Anup died while receiving treatment at a hospital.