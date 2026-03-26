Bhubaneswar: Vigilance officials Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at five locations linked to Panchu Behera, SDO of the Water Resources Department near Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district, over allegations of disproportionate assets.

The searches carried out on the basis of warrants issued by a Berhampur Vigilance special judge involved three DSPs, seven inspectors and other staff.

The locations include his residence at Basant Vihar in Berhampur, government quarters and office in Bhanjanagar, ancestral house in Polasara, and a relative’s house in Bima Nagar, Berhampur.

Details of the assets will be known after the raids conclude.