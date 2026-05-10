Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP YB Khurania Sunday directed police officers to expedite the execution of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against offenders and invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against habitual criminals.

The directions were issued during a virtual review meeting on law and order attended by superintendents of police (SPs) from all districts, and range IGs and DIGs.

Khurania also instructed officers to intensify action against drug trafficking and strengthen beat patrolling across all police station areas.

He asked district police chiefs to take specific and effective measures to control crime and further improve coordination and public trust in the police.

The DGP directed police officials to provide professional and practical training to personnel deployed in Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), saying it would enhance their ability to respond swiftly in emergencies and complex situations.

He further ordered all police stations in the state to conduct daily briefing parades before 9 am.

The briefings, he said, should include reviews of local law and order situations, crime-prone areas, movement of criminals and progress of ongoing investigations to strengthen alertness and coordination at the police station level.

The directives come amid growing public concern over law and order issues in Odisha following a series of recent incidents, including the alleged lynching of a GRP constable on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar May 7 over allegations of attempted rape, and a daylight attack on a man in Puri district’s Kanas area.

Expressing concern over the lynching incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday directed the DGP to take strong measures to ensure the rule of law is maintained in the state.