Chennai: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings rode on Urvil Patel’s explosive 23-ball 65 to beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in a tense IPL clash and keep their playoff hopes alive Sunday.

Urvil equalled Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record for the fastest IPL fifty by an Indian, reaching the landmark in just 13 balls, as he smashed eight sixes and two fours to power CSK’s chase of 204.

The young batter’s fearless assault put CSK firmly in control before the hosts lost wickets in clusters during the middle overs, allowing LSG to claw their way back into the contest.

There were anxious moments towards the end, but Prashant Veer, who survived two dropped catches on 9, and Shivam Dube, who hit 15 not out off just seven balls, took CSK past the target.

The win lifted CSK into the top five of the points table, ahead of Rajasthan Royals on net run rate, with three league matches remaining.

Put in to bat, Lucknow Super Giants had a blazing start with Josh Inglis smashing a 33-ball 85 (10×4, 6×6).

English seam-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton (3/36) triggered a mid-innings collapse before Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed provided late impetus with a cameo of 43 not out (25 balls; 3×4, 3×6).

Brief Scores

Lucknow Super Giants: 203/8 in 20 overs (Josh Inglis 85, Shahbaz Ahmed 43 not out; Jamie Overton 3/36, Anshul Kamboj 2/47).

Chennai Super Kings: 208/5 in 19.2 overs (Urvil Patel 65, Ruturaj Gaikwad 42; Digvesh Rathi 2/45).