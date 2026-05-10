Bhubaneswar: Odisha vigilance department Sunday arrested six treasury employees for their alleged involvement in an Rs 8 crore financial fraud, officials said.

A former senior assistant of the sub-treasury office, Chandbali, along with five associates, was arrested for alleged misappropriation of government funds amounting to Rs 8 crore between 2018 and 2023, a vigilance officer said.

During the investigation, the department found that the accused had allegedly manipulated the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) and committed financial fraud, he said.

The funds were allegedly funnelled into 44 different bank accounts belonging to 37 persons, who are associates of the senior assistant.

Further investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend the other associates and officials who may have facilitated the embezzlement of the public fund, he added.

PTI