Raipur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to field against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match in Raipur Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav is once again standing-in for Hardik Pandya who missed a second consecutive game due to a back spasm.

“Hardik has not been cleared by the medical team to take the field,” stated MI.

Both RCB and MI retained their playing eleven from the last match.

RCB had beaten MI by 18 runs in their previous meeting this season.

Teams:

RCB: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma and Rasikh Salam Dar.

MI: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and AM Ghazanfar.

PTI