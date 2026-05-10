Berhampur: Odisha forest officials Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly killing a spotted deer in Ganjam district.

Ghumusar North division DFO Himansu Sekhar Mohanty said the accused have been identified as Udaya Naik (51), Ramesh Swain (60) and Rajesh Nayak (26), all residents of Khapraganda.

Preliminary investigation found that the accused killed the spotted deer at Khaparaganda village to sell its meat, he said.

“The deer, an adult, had come into the village from the nearby forest area on Saturday. The accused allegedly beat it to death,” Mohanty said.

He said the accused were trying to carry the carcass for processing when forest staff reached the spot.

“The accused managed to flee after seeing the forest officials’ vehicle, leaving the carcass behind,” he said.

Later, three of them were arrested when forest officials conducted a search operation in the nearby area, said Bibek Das, assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Ghumusar North.

PTI