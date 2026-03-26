Ganjam: For the past few days, tobacco products have been sold at higher prices in Odisha’s Ganjam district. A local trader is allegedly selling items like ‘Radha khaini, vimal, safal’ at an inflated price due to market dependency.

Despite the high price surge in such products, people are not hesitating to consume.

Worth mentioning, Odisha has implemented a comprehensive ban on all tobacco and nicotine products, including chewable and non-chewable varieties, regardless of flavouring or additives, in January. The measure aims to address severe public health concerns, particularly the high rate of smokeless tobacco consumption in the state, which is linked to various cancers and oral health issues.

However, the trader is creating a monopoly to completely dominate this business, a source said. Truck drivers from other states are buying tobacco from his shop. Local urges the administration to look into this matter.