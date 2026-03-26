Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a new excise policy for the period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2029.

A key feature of the policy is the introduction of a 0.5% de-addiction cess on excise duty. It also recognises liquor as a harmful substance.

Application fees for various excise licences will increase by 10%, while licence fees will see an annual hike of 10% to 20%. Excise duty on IMFL and country liquor has also been raised.

The government said no new OFF or CL shops will be allowed in the state, including in rural areas.

No excise shops will be permitted near the Jagannath Temple or along the Bada Danda in Puri.

All manufacturing units and retail outlets will be brought under CCTV surveillance, the government said.