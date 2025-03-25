Noida: To attract customers, giant malls often offer coupons, discounts, and even buy-one-get-one-free deals, which drive people crazy in India. If such offers are applied to liquor, shops may run out of stock and here’s the proof.

A video of people rushing to liquor shops has surfaced online. The viral clip is from a liquor store in Noida’s Sector-18, where a massive crowd gathered upon hearing about discounts. Some people are seen standing in line, while others argue, fearing they won’t get their turn. One person, appearing to have hit the jackpot, is seen carrying liquor boxes.

नोएडा में दारू की एक बोतल पर एक फ्री… अब बेवड़ा संघ दुकानों पर टूट पड़ा है. pic.twitter.com/4JnX9INtyI — बलिया वाले 2.0 (@balliawalebaba) March 25, 2025

The reason behind this rush and commotion is the recent e-lottery allocation of liquor shops. Many old liquor store operators lost their shops in the process, and they must clear their stock by March 31. As a result, some stores are offering discounts of up to 40-50% on liquor.

Apart from Sector-18, similar offers are being provided at model shops in Hoshiarpur and Sorkha villages in Sector-51. As per Uttar Pradesh’s liquor regulations, all stock must be cleared by midnight March 31. Any remaining liquor will be seized by the government and cannot be sold, prompting contractors to offer heavy discounts.

A few years ago, a similar offer in Delhi led to massive crowds at liquor stores, later linking Kejriwal to allegations of a liquor scam.

Users are now sharing the viral video, helping alcohol enthusiasts locate discounted liquor shops. Some even asked for the store’s name and location. One user sarcastically commented, “Kejriwal faced allegations for this scheme in Delhi, now that it’s happening in Noida, who should be blamed for free alcohol?” Another quipped, “It feels like a festival sale at liquor shops! Buy one bottle, get another free!”