New Delhi: Surveillance and preparedness measures are being strengthened at points of entry and across the public health system as a matter of caution amid the recent Ebola outbreak in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, official sources said Monday.

They said the Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring developments after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Senior officials of the Union Health Ministry, including representatives from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), ICMR and other concerned divisions, have reviewed the evolving situation and initiated precautionary public health measures, sources said.

A senior health ministry official clarified that no case of Ebola, caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, has been reported in India, and the current risk to the country remains minimal.

However, as a matter of abundant caution, surveillance and preparedness measures are being strengthened at points of entry and within the public health system to ensure early detection and rapid response in the event of any suspected case, the official said.

Key preparedness measures include reviewing standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to screening, surveillance, quarantine and case management, while laboratory preparedness is also being strengthened, sources said.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has been designated for testing, and additional laboratories are being onboarded in phases, they said.

Coordination with relevant ministries and agencies for monitoring international travel from affected regions is also being enhanced, they added.

Authorities are additionally focusing on the identification and operational readiness of isolation and quarantine facilities at major airports and ports across the country.

The ministry has urged the public and media not to panic or circulate unverified information, asserting that India’s public health system remains vigilant and fully prepared to respond to any emerging situation.

Citizens have been advised to follow official updates issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the WHO.

The government continues to maintain close coordination with international health authorities and will take all necessary measures to safeguard public health, the source added.

PTI