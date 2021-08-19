Bhubaneswar: After remaining closed for 10 days, the fish market in Unit-IV area of Bhubaneswar reopened Wednesday. However, regular activities got back to normal Thursday.

The non-vegetarian market of Unit-4 is best known for wholesale and retail business of fish. The market was sealed August 8. On being informed that some businessmen were going on with their business, opening their shops during weekend shutdown, the Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation officials visited the market and after finding the inputs to be true, they had sealed the market.

Thereafter, a delegation of members of Jay Jawan Fish Traders’ Association had met MLA Ananta Narayan Jena and BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh. The association had requested the MLA and Commissioner to allow them to do their business. They said the closure of the market would affect the financial condition of 500 retailers and nearly 1,000 staff of 39 fish godowns.

After considering the situation, the BMC allowed reopening of the market. In a letter (No-1868), BMC deputy commissioner Anshuman Rath allowed reopening of the market with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

PNN