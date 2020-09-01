Mumbai: Actor Raqesh Bapat, who starred in films like Tum Bin, Dil Will Pyaar Vyar, Tumse Mil Ke, Kuch Dil Ne Kaha and Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya, is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. Born 1 September 1978 in Amravati, Maharashtra. Rakesh was a runner up at the 1999 Mr India contest. Raqesh won the National Award for his painting when he was in class IX. Bapat always had an innate flair for painting and sculpting.

Apart from this, he also appeared in many advertisements. Rakesh’s first film was the superhit Tum Bin. Post this, Rakesh started getting many big offers.

Even after working in many films, Rakesh did not get any special success. Despite being a film star, he turned to TV and gained popularity in a serial like Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?. Apart from this, he performed shows like Qubool Hai, Tu Aashiqui, Seven, Nach Baliye 6, Bahu Hamari Rajini kant and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Actress Ridhi Dogra was in the lead role in the serial Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? with Rakesh. Both met foe the first time on this show. Soon they became friends and fell in love with each other. The couple tied the knot in May 2011 after being in a relationship for almost a year.

However, the relationship didn’t last long and in the year 2019, the couple decided to separate. Eventually, the couple got separated in February 2019 with mutual consent.

Worth mentioning, Ridhi Dogra’s uncle was senior Bhartiya Janata Party politician Arun Jaitley.