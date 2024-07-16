Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD and Congress Tuesday renewed their demand for action against Odisha Governor Raghubar Das’ son Lalit Kumar over allegations that he assaulted a Raj Bhavan official July 7.

Speaking to reporters, BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar accused Kumar of physically assaulting and mentally harassing an assistant section officer (ASO) of Raj Bhavan in Puri during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit.

“The victim has been seeking justice for days, but no action has been taken against those responsible for the assault,” she said and alleged lack of police action, suggesting it was due to the accused’s connection with the Governor.

Congress supporters, including students and youth wing members, demonstrated in front of Raj Bhavan, demanding Kumar’s arrest.

Congress state president Sarat Pattanayak questioned why Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also oversees the Home portfolio, had not ordered Kumar’s arrest.

Senior Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinipati emphasised that the physical assault of an official was unacceptable.

As of now, neither Kumar nor the Governor’s secretariat has commented on the matter.

The ASO in question, Baikuntha Pradhan, had alleged that Kumar and his associates assaulted him at Puri Raj Bhavan on the night of July 7 while he was supervising the President’s visit.

The state government transferred Pradhan to the Home Department Monday.

