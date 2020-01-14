BHUBANESWAR: To give example of solidarity in the country and its cultural diversity, students of BJEM school organised a grand exhibition on the theme ‘Heritage of India’ with a plethora of around 85 projects (live and model) on the 47th Foundation Day celebration on the school premises here Tuesday.

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest Suchismita Mantry, Former Superintendent, Odisha State Archives and presently working as Senior Curator, Odisha State Museum, expressed her delight with the performance of the school over four decades and congratulated the principal, staff members and managing committee for their relentless devotion.

The students of class III to IX and XII exhibited replicas of important structures of India and Odisha such as Taj Mahal, India Gate, Red Fort, Konark Sun Temple, Puri Jagannath temple etc, festivals such as Rath yatra, Bali Yatra and many other aspects that makes the country distinguished. On the occasion, a road show was organised where students participated wearing several cultural identities costume.

On the occasion, Mantry encouraged the students to dream big and strive to materialize their dreams across all barriers. The Chairman of the School, Raghunath Mishra said that BJEM School has been imparting quality education since its inception. Principal Sandhya Jena highlighted few achievements of the school and appreciated the efforts put in by the staff and students to come up with a wonderful show.

The first session started with Prabhat Pheri, lighting the ceremonial lamp followed by colourful cultural displays. Attending the valedictory as the Chief Guest, Raghunath Mishra, Chairman of the School Managing Committee expressed hope that the young children would uphold the value of the Indian culture and heritage throughout.