Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya Wednesday announced that the oath-taking ceremony of the new government in the state will be held May 9.

Bhattacharya told reporters that the swearing-in ceremony will take place at Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata from 10 am.

The new BJP government will take oath May 9 at 10 am, he said.

The BJP secured a landslide victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly elections, ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress in the state.