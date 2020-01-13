Kattappana/Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Kerala state secretary AK Nazir was allegedly attacked inside a mosque at Nedungandam in Idukki district Sunday, shortly after he participated in a programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said.

While the BJP alleged that activists of Social Democratic Party of India and the pro-CPI(M) Democratic Youth Federation of India were behind the attack, police maintained that since the incident took place inside a mosque, it was not clear who had attacked Nazir.

The BJP leader was obstructed by a group of people when he entered the Thookkupalam Jumah Masjid to offer prayers after the Jana Jagriti meeting. However, the Imam allowed him to perform prayers.

“While performing namaz, Nazir was beaten up from behind using a chair and was also kicked,” a BJP press release said.

Nazir, who hails from Kochi, was rushed to a local hospital and then to the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi.

As part of the public meeting, a rally was also taken out by the BJP where three DYFI workers had created some trouble, Kattappana DSP NC Rajmohan stated. However, the police said it is not clear as to who had attacked Nazir.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh ‘strongly condemned’ the attack on Nazir.

“uch attacks, such violence, we strongly condemn,” Singh told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. The BJP also took out a march to the Secretariat, protesting against the attack.

PTI