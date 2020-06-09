Bhubaneswar: The state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday released the progress report of one year governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government at the Centre.

State BJP President Sameer Mohanty released the report and claimed that the four-page report will be distributed across the state despite the Covid-19 threat by ensuring social distancing by the party workers in local areas.

“Two workers of the party will be present in all the 37,000 booths in the state to disseminate the achievements of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through distribution of leaflets. During the Covid-19 times our grassroots workers will distribute the copies of the leaflets by ensuring social distancing,” he said.

The veteran leader said that the BJP had been trying to reach out to the people with the development message during the Covid-19 times and hoped to get cooperation from the people.

Mohanty said, “We are releasing a leaflet to inform the people about the development ushered in the country under the leadership of a meritorious PM. We are giving an account of how Modi has given special attention to Odisha and how he has extended his help to the state and ensured the development of the state.”

Mohanty, party leader Golak Mohapatra and others Tuesday unveiled that 4-page leaflet printed in saffron and yellow colour before the media.

The leaflet carries the images of PM Modi, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, Mohanty himself, BJP President JP Nadda and Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik.

The State President of BJP also said that the recent virtual rally of the senior party leader and Home Minister Amit Shah was attended by more than 30 lakh Odias.

“The virtual rally was a grand success. This was used by the party president to communicate with lakhs of people. This was an amazing experience for the people. A lot of Odia people benefited from the virtual rally of the senior party leader,” he said.