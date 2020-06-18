Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ease the identification process of coronavirus patients, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to implement Digital Door Numbering (DDN) in the households within the civic area.

The DDN would provide detailed information on location, ownership and postal addresses of households on the BMC website.

For this the BMC signed an agreement with Navayuga Spatial Technologies Pvt Ltd & Zipper Pvt Ltd (the service provider) Wednesday evening.

A press note released by the BMC said, “Every household in the entire city would be given an alphanumeric number. This is the first hand identification to locate, identify and track the houses. It will be easy to find the house of a particular location. Even, un-assessed houses can be put to assessment through this technology.”

According to BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, this is a uniform geo-tagging system of numbering and it will be user-friendly for all our citizens.

“It will prepare our citizens to adopt smart systems,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Srimanta Mishara said, “The DDN system will cover 67 wards. The process will be started within 15 days and it will take about five months for establishing the survey by the agency. The entire process will be properly documented.”

As per the MoU, Rs 3.97 crore will be spent for the project, which includes numbering, operation and maintenance. The contract extends up to one year, BMC’s note added.

PNN