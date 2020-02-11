There were definitely some eye-catching and iconic moment at the Oscars 2020, but none could beat the hug that co-stars of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood – Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio shared. The moment Brad Pitt’s name was announced as the winner in the ‘Best Actor in a Supporting Role’, the actor got up to hug DiCaprio. No sooner did the pictures were put on social media it went big time viral. The internet is certainly ‘emotional’ after witnessing the whole scenario.

People are hyperventilating and calling it a ‘historical moment.’

DiCaprio who was nominated for the Best Actor award for the same film however, lost out to Joaquin Phoenix for Joker. But that is something no one is talking about. In fact the netizens are demanding that there should be an Oscar for the ‘best hug’ next year onwards. Well certainly everyone is agreeing to such a proposal.

Pitt also bagged the ‘BAFTA Award’ and ‘Golden Globe Award’ for Best Supporting Actor for the movie. However, it seems that more that his achievements the hug that he shared with DiCaprio is being talked about more than anything.

It should be stated here that a few days back before the Oscar, Pitt had joked that DiCaprio called him ‘Lover’. Well it is a fact that ‘love’ is existing between the two. Time and again DiCaprio has said how much he has learnt from Pitt when the two worked together for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

PNN & Agencies