Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh): Security agencies have recovered a suicide vest and explosives used for making bombs from the house of ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf Khan in Uttar Pradesh’s Balarampur district.

Security forces conducted searches at Yusuf’s residence where a jacket used for fitting explosives, and used as a suicide vest was found.

Explosives and ball bearings used to make bombs were also recovered.

The security agencies have also picked up three persons, including Yusuf’s father, and started interrogations.

Teams of the Central agencies, Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Delhi Police interrogated Yusuf Saturday.

The terrorist was arrested from New Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan area Friday night after a brief exchange of fire.

The terrorist was planning a major terror attack and revealed that it was in retaliation to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

IANS