Keonjhar: The diversion road of the under-construction Baunsajora bridge on the Kanjipani-Kuntala road in Telkoi block of Keonjhar district was washed away Sunday, disrupting traffic throughout the day and severing communication between Telkoi and Jagmohanpur on National Highway 49.

According to sources, heavy rainfall over the past two days caused the collapse of the diversion road near Lokanathpur village.

The bridge, being built by the Public Works Department (PWD), could not be repaired due to the high flow of water.

As a result, access to Jagmo Hanpur, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Rourkela has been cut off. More than 20 villages in Telkoi block, including Chhamunda, Binjabahal and areas under Jagamohanpur panchayat, have been disconnected from the block headquarters, affecting emergency services.

“The diversion bridge was washed away since Sunday morning and has not been repaired yet. People are facing unprecedented problems.

Passenger buses and other vehicles are plying on a narrow road through Dobalapal and Chha Munda,” said Chinmay Sahu, a local scribe.

Locals have urged the district administration to take immediate action. The under-construction bridge had remained incomplete ahead of the monsoon, forcing vehicles to use the temporary diversion road, which was swept away by heavy overnight rains.

Residents, however, have blamed the crisis on alleged negligence by the PWD and poor-quality diversion work.

A total of Rs 29.39 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of two bridges over Hanumantia Nala and Baunsa Jhari Nala, along with improvements to a 12-km stretch of road from Telkoi to Nampashi village in Angul district.

However, the construction has progressed at a sluggish pace, contributing to the current disruption. Following the road washout, PWD officials visited the site.

“The road will be repaired soon and traffic will be normalised,” Nihar Nayak, a junior engineer with the PWD, told the media.

As of Sunday evening, more than 12 hours after the washout, repairs had not been completed, and communication to Telkoi remained disrupted.

