Chandikhole: Excavations at the world-famous Buddhist site of Ratnagiri in Jajpur district have uncovered several significant relics, including a large broken head of Buddha and an ancient chamber. The excavation, carried out by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), has been going on for several days. Earlier, the site yielded several ancient artifacts, and now additional discoveries have been made. ASI’s Puri Circle superintending archaeologist DB Garnayak confirmed the findings, stating that multiple votive stupas have also emerged from the dig. According to Garnayak, archaeological significance of Ratnagiri extends beyond its immediate vicinity. Several surrounding hills are believed to contain similar relics, particularly at Kolanagiri hill, near Ratnagiri, where remains dating back to 2,000 years have been found. However, widespread excavation of the hill for murram has led to the destruction of many historical artifacts, leaving only fragments of ancient pottery and broken sculptures.

Due to illegal encroachments and mining activity, the chances of uncovering more relics in the area remain slim. Ratnagiri is known for its vast collection of Buddhist heritage. Excavations have revealed structures and artifacts from the 2nd to the 12th centuries CE. The ongoing work, which began in December, is expected to continue for an extended period. Previously, large Buddhist monasteries and stupas were discovered at the site. Among the artifacts recovered are ancient sculptures and ornaments, including depictions of Bodhisattvas, which are now preserved in a museum.