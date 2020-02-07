Bhubaneswar: The state government Friday decided to execute five individual Rural Piped Water Supply Projects in Sundargarh district.

The projects would be taken up under Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) funding to provide safe drinking water to the people.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here Friday.

The work of all the five projects is targeted to be completed within a period of 24 months.

Briefing news persons after the cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said the Cabinet approved the lowest tender of M/S Voltas Ltd, Thane for the execution of the five rural water pipe projects.

The Chief Secretary said three of the projects under one package would provide safe drinking water to 1,25,928 people of 262 villages under 25 gram panchayats in Gurundia, Koira and Lahunipada blocks of the district.

The Cabinet approved the lowest tender of M/s Voltas Ltd, Thane amounting to Rs 320,11,20,000 for the execution of three piped water projects in Gurundia, Koira and Lahunipada blocks and awarded the work for the execution of work in Kuanarmunda and Nuagaon blocks at a cost of Rs 340,39,00,000.

The Chief Secretary said, 2, 04, 028 people in 219 villages of 38 GPs in two blocks would be benefited by the projects.

In another decision, the cabinet approved a proposal for lease of government land up to three acres on free of premium and free of incidental charges basis for establishment of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Centres anywhere in the state.

However, the STPI authorities have to pay annual ground rent at the rate of one per cent of the market value of the land and cess at the rate of 75 per cent of the ground rent.